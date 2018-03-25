K9 officer helps with 'several felony arrests' in Caseyville this weekend

K9 officer Dallas and Caseyville officers stand with recovered items. (Credit: Caseyville Police Department)

K9 officer Dallas of Caseyville, Illinois has a lot to be proud of.

Caseyville police said on Facebook Dallas helped make several felony arrests this weekend.

Those arrests included seizing a stolen handgun, a sawed-off shotgun, 20 grams of methamphetamine, 200 grams of marijuana, four grams of cocaine, 12 Xanax pills, 48 ecstasy pills and a "large amount" of money.

Caseyville police also made three felony warrant arrests, two misdemeanor warrant arrests, two felon in possession of firearms arrests and a possession of a stolen vehicle arrest.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.