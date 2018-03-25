Local shelter: bunnies are a commitment, not just an Easter pet

With Easter just around the corner, many people get into the holiday spirit by adopting a bunny as a pet around this time of year.

In fact, rabbits are the third most purchased domestic pet, following dogs and cats.

Although there is a spike in bunny adoptions and purchases this time of year, many people dump their bunnies into the wild once the holiday novelty wears off.

The Missouri House Rabbit Society is a volunteers-only rabbit shelter in Fenton, making it one-of-a-kind in the state of Missouri.

The shelter collects rabbits that are dumped into the wild when people decide they don't want them anymore. Right now, the shelter is full.

Vice President of the shelter Pat Daly said people are usually uneducated about bunnies before adopting or buying one. She said they require just as much responsibility as a cat or a dog, and that they need attention and exercise.

If a rabbit isn't spayed or neutered, it is more likely to be irritable and will not want to be touched or cuddled.

With rabbit sales spiking, the Missouri House Rabbit Society is reminding people to become informed about a bunny's care requirements before getting one.

"Some bunnies get dumped outside, and they don't belong outside," Daly said. "They'll get eaten by a predator or run over by a car, so we get calls all the time to rescue abandoned rabbits outdoors."

The shelter also offers free education classes and the bunnies there are available for adoption. All bunnies come spayed or neutered.

For more about the Missouri House Rabbit Society, including donations, adoptions and volunteer opportunities, visit their website here.

