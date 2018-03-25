Man shot once in South City - KMOV.com

Man shot once in South City

A man was shot once in South St. Louis Sunday morning just before 8 a.m.

The shooting happened near Osceola St. and Michigan Ave. in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Police said the man was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.

No other details have been released.

