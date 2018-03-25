Man shot once in South City

A man was shot once in South St. Louis Sunday morning just before 8 a.m.
The shooting happened near Osceola St. and Michigan Ave. in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
Police said the man was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.
No other details have been released.
Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KMOV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.