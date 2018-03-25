Police: two found dead in home near Creve Coeur

St. Louis County police investigate a home near Creve Coeur where two people were found dead inside. (Credit: KMOV)

St. Louis County Police are investigating an incident that left a man and a woman dead in a home near Creve Coeur late Saturday night.

Around 11 p.m., county officers received a Check the Welfare call to a home in the 1400 block of Orchard Lakes Dr.

Upon arrival, police tried to make contact with anyone inside the home but were unsuccessful. There was no activity at the scene, so the officer left.

About 15 minutes later at 11:15 p.m., officers received another Check the Welfare call for the same house. Officers again responded and attempted to make contact with anyone inside the home.

While trying to speak with someone, officers looking through the window of the home saw a man walking at the back of the house. They tried to get his attention, and then heard one gunshot coming from inside the house. Officers then backed off the house and set up containment.

Police said around 4 a.m. Sunday, the Tactical Operations Unit entered the home and found a man and a woman dead.

Police said the investigation is very active at this time and further details will be released later.

Detectives do not believe they are looking for any suspects.

If you have any information, please call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.