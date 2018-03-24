Oscar winning actress Viola Davis celebrates 100 years of service with St. Louis Urban League

Award-wining actress Viola Davis had a special message during the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis’ Centennial Gala held Saturday in downtown St. Louis.

Davis is the only African American actress to date to win an Oscar, Emmy and Tony award.

She served as the Gala’s keynote speaker.

“As much as something as a “Blank Panther” has done great,” she said referring to the box-office hit movie, “I loved it, it’s done great, but we still have huge deficits in terms of even Black people with housing. I mean housing? Just being able to buy a house in 2018 stuff like that is in your face,” Davis said.

The actress spoke during a press conference before the gala held at the Marriott Hotel.

Davis talked about opening a production company with her husband in order to create more opportunities for actors of color.

“You’ve gotta be bold,” she said, “take a risk.”

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has been in St. Louis since 1918 and serves some 100,000 people every year.

The League’s mission is to help empower African Americans and others in the community by helping them find financial success as well as by advocating for social equality.

The League has 13 centers around the metro and CEO Michael McMillan announced another center opening in North St. Louis that will serve as an African American business incubator as well as a job training facility.

The Illinois Chairman and President Richard March presented the League with a $1 million check during the press conference.

Davis message was one of empowerment, encouraging attendees to not only take advantage of opportunities, but to create them.

“As African American community, we are worth it,” she said, “we don’t have to hustle anymore in 2018,” also adding, “We were born worthy.”

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.