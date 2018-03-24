WATCH: News 4 Steve Templeton, Laura Hettiger climbs 40 flights of steps to support lung disease benefit

Steve Templeton climb 40 flights of steps in part of a Fight for Air fundraiser (Credit: KMOV)

News 4 Chief Meteorologist Steve Templeton and Great Day St. Louis co-host and Traffic Anchor Laura Hettiger stepped up for a good cause by joining the Fight for Air Climb fundraiser in Downtown St. Louis.

Templeton and Hettiger climbed 40 flights of stairs alongside other volunteers at the Metropolitan Square Building to raised money for the American Lung Association.

The money will be used to raise awareness about lung disease and fund research for new treatments.

