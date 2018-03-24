Better Family Life, Lindenwood Lions march in honor of gun violence victims

As crowds descended on Downtown St. Louis, others made their way to Fountain Park neighborhood for the “Move March”.

These demonstrators want the community to get serious about stopping gun violence. Hundreds of people hit Page Blvd Saturday morning to march in memory of many victims of gun violence.

“ We’ve been too quiet and too silent for too long,” said James Clark, the community outreach leader for Better Family Life.

Clark said loved ones of those lost are calling for more community accountability.

“We’ve got to be in our neighborhoods, on the front porch and in the living room now,” Clark said.

Clark told News 4 that demonstrations happening Saturday surrounding other issues are important, but should not dilute their cause.

“ The recent surge because of the school shootings cannot take away from the focus that we have shootings that take place in the inner city, not just St. Louis, but every major city in America.” Clark said.

The Lindenwood University football team was in attendance in the march.

Lindenwood senior Johnathan Harris said he and his teammates wanted the community to know that they had their support.

“We're losing young people and the future to gun violence and that can't happen." Harris said, “We need to fix this and just help out in the community as much as we can."

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.