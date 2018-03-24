Driver crashes on I-55 while rushing shooting victim to hospital

A driver crashed his vehicle on the slick roads as they were transporting a shooting victim to the hospital (Credit: KMOV)

A driver crashed his vehicle on the slick roads as they were transporting a shooting victim to the hospital, police say.

According to authorities, the victim was shot at an unknown location and was being taken to the hospital by a friend Saturday evening. Police said the driver was heading northbound on Interstate 55 near the Interstate 44 split when they got into a multi- vehicle accident.

Emergency crews shut the highway down briefly as they worked the scene.

No additional information has been released at this time.

