Police: 2 injured in explosion near a Festus mine

An investigation is underway after an explosion in Festus left two injured Saturday evening.

Emergency crews responded near the Fred Weber Quarry around 2 p.m. for a report of an explosion near a mine.

Police said one person received a minor wound after the blast while another was transported to an area hospital.

The severity of the second victim’s injury is unknown, according to police.

Police have not released any information on what caused the explosion at this time. The Mine Safety Health Administration is investigating this incident.

News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved