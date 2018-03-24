Police investigating double shooting in North St. Louis

St. Louis detectives are investigating after two were found shot inside a car in the Kingsway East neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. near the area of North Kingshighway Blvd and Northland Ave.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man and woman inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both victims were conscious and breathing at the scene, police say.

No additional information has been released.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.