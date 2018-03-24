Fans can vote monthly on Cardinals t-shirt designs

Fans can vote on which t-shirt they would like to be given away at the April 24 game. (Credit: Cardinals)

The Cardinals have launched a new promotion that gives fans control of stadium giveaways.

Every month, the team will let fans vote on a t-shirt design, and the winning shirt will be given away to fans at a game later that month.

The voting for April's t-shirt is available through April 3. The shirts will be given out at the home game on April 24. Click here to cast your vote.

