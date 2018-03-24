Cars from a vending machine: new company eyeing Chesterfield lot

A Carvana vending machine for cars like this one may be popping up soon in Chesterfield. (Credit: Carvana)

Your next new car may not come from a dealer's lot. Instead, it could come from a vending machine.

The Carvana company wants to put one of their "vending machine" dealerships on an empty plot of land along I-64 in Chesterfield, right next to the Topgolf being built.

Carvana lets you search for, purchase, finance and even trade in your car online. Then, the car you buy is delivered to one of its centers. When you pick it up, it gets dispensed from a giant vending machine.

The company has been growing, mainly opening dealerships across Texas.

The City of Chesterfield still has to give a height approval to Carvana's building, which is expected to stand eight stories tall.

