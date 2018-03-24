St. Louis police see shortage of uniforms

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is having trouble finding gear for new recruits.

The issue stems from a shortage of a fabric used to make their uniforms.

The most recent graduating cadets only received one long-sleeved and one short-sleeved police uniform shirt.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said more shirts were delivered Friday after the department ordered from a different vendor.

