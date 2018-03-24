Schlafly brings stout, oysters to 19th annual festival

Organizers demonstrate how to properly eat an oyster at the Schlafly Stout and Oyster Festival. (Credit: KMOV)

The 19th annual Schlafly Stout and Oyster Festival continues downtown this weekend.

The event opened Friday at the Schlafly Tap Room on Locust St. and runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Organizers said more than 80,000 oysters are brought in and 15 different stout beers are brewed for this festival.

Admission is free; attendees will pay for food and drinks individually.

