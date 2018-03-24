Mortgage company opens in O'Fallon, Missouri, bringing 500 new jobs

Hundreds of jobs are coming to St. Charles County with the addition of a mortgage company in O'Fallon, Missouri.

Cenlar FSB opened its first Missouri office and plans to bring 500 new jobs to O'Fallon by the end of 2018.

The mortgage company will be servicing loans from Citigroup and is located on the first floor of Citigroup's building at 1000 Technology Dr.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the company could receive nearly $7 million in tax incentives.

