Anheuser-Busch family member charged with assault against sixth grader

A member of the Anheuser-Busch founding family is facing an assault charge after a run-in with a sixth grader.
The Riverfront Times reports Billy Busch, the great-grandson of Anheuser-Busch founder Adolphus Busch, allegedly had an altercation with the sixth-grade student at his son's school. Details of the incident are not known.
Busch, 58, is due in court Wednesday.
