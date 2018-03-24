Anheuser-Busch family member charged with assault against sixth grader

A member of the Anheuser-Busch founding family is facing an assault charge after a run-in with a sixth grader.

The Riverfront Times reports Billy Busch, the great-grandson of Anheuser-Busch founder Adolphus Busch, allegedly had an altercation with the sixth-grade student at his son's school. Details of the incident are not known.

Busch, 58, is due in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.