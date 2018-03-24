Gunnarsson out for the season with torn ACL

The Blues kept streaking Friday night with a 4-1 win over the Canucks, making it four in a row for the Note. However, an injury to the St. Louis defense corps threw a bucket of water on the night for the red-hot Blues.

When Carl Gunnarsson left the game early with a lower body injury, it didn’t looked good. He didn’t return to the game, and Mike Yeo acknowledged it seemed like a bad situation. So it was no surprise—yet no less impactful—when the Blues announced late Friday night that Gunnarsson would miss the rest of the season with an ACL tear in his left knee.

According to the team release, Gunnarsson was taken to a hospital where an MRI revealed the tear, which will require surgery to repair. He is expected to be reevaluated in six months.

The Blues will have to rely more heavily upon defenseman Jordan Schmaltz in Gunnarsson’s stead, and Chris Butler could also be an option for the Blues as they look to manage the workload behind the blue line during their push for the playoffs.