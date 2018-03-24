Local family's dog gets stuck in Germany after it isn't cleared to fly

(KMOV.com) - A family moving back to St. Louis from overseas ran into issues getting their dog on the flight.

John Macenulty says his family’s dog named Joey was stranded in Frankfurt, Germany after he wasn’t allowed to fly because of a scratch on his nose.

The Lufthansa flight was operated by operated United Airlines.

Lufthansa says as soon as the dog is cleared, he will be on the first flight back to St. Louis.

Macenutly will be back in St. Louis by Wednesday.

