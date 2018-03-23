Berglund scores twice as streaking Blues beat Canucks 4-1

Anders Nilsson #31 and Troy Stecher #51 of the Vancouver Canucks defend the goal against Patrik Berglund #21 of the St. Louis Blues at Scottrade Center on March 23, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/NHLI via Getty Images)

By JOE HARRIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Patrik Berglund scored twice and the surging St. Louis Blues beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Friday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Dmitrij Jaskin also scored for St. Louis. Jake Allen made 19 saves in his eighth straight start as the Blues won for the sixth time in seven games.

Sam Gagner scored for Vancouver, which has lost eight of nine. Anders Nilsson stopped 21 shots.

The Blues swept the season series and have won their last five games against the Canucks.

Tarasenko extended the lead to 3-1 just 14 seconds into the third period, slipping Jaden Schwartz's pass between Nilsson's legs. Tarasenko missed the previous two games with an upper-body injury.

Jaskin's sixth goal of the season with 2:29 left sealed it for St. Louis.

Berglund gave the Blues a 1-0 lead 40 seconds into the game, beating Nilsson with a backhand over his right shoulder. It was Berglund's second goal in three games.

Allen made the early goal stand up as the Blues were outshot 12-4 in the first period. Allen made four saves during a 45-second stretch of sustained pressure midway through the period as St. Louis failed to register a shot on goal for the final 13:09 of the opening frame.

Berglund made it 2-0 with a short-handed goal at 4:46 of the second, cashing in on a strong effort by Kyle Brodziak to chip the puck out and spring Berglund on an odd-man rush. It was just the fifth short-handed goal this season for St. Louis and the ninth allowed by Vancouver.

Gagner snapped a 25-game goal drought, firing in a one-timer off a pass from Henrik Sedin with 5:13 left in the second to cut the Canucks' deficit to 2-1.

The Blues played most of the game with just five defensemen after Carl Gunnarsson left in the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return.

NOTES: Canucks forward Daniel Sedin played in his 1,299th career game, and his assist on Gagner's goal gave him 50 points for the 11th time. . Blues D Robert Bortuzzo was fined $3,091.40, the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement, for a cross-checking penalty on Bruins forward Jordan Szwarz in the first period Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

Blues: At the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.