Alton businesses selected to be featured on 'Small Business Revolution'

Six business owners found out on Friday night that they’ll get the help they need to keep business going as they’re featured on a show featured on Hulu aimed at helping small town businesses.

The city of Alton competed and won against hundreds of other cities asking for the chance to be a part of “Small Business Revolution”, a show that helps six small businesses in a select city get the resources they need to keep going.

More than 200 Alton business owners applied to be on the show, but on Friday night during a block party, only six were chosen:

Sham Pooches Grooming

Morrison’s Irish Pub

Lovett’s Snoots, Fish, Chicken & More Restaurant

Bluff City Outdoors

Today’s Beauty Supply

Lighthouse Sounds

The announcement couldn’t have come at a better time for Lisa Morrison, Katey Vankirk and Mary Vankirk, who own Morrison’s Irish Pub.

“It means a lot to us as a small business,” said Vankirk, “we're struggling really, really hard and to win this really helps.

Vankirk and her team think the show will help them survive.

The six businesses aren’t the only ones that will get help from the show.

Mayor Brant Walker says a portion of the money will go to the city.

He already plans to use some of the money toward the city’s Major Streetscape project that will repave Broadway St. in downtown Alton.

“It’s lifted up this entire city,” said Mayor Walker, “it’s amazing.”

Filming for the show continues through the summer with episodes airing in Fall on Hulu.

