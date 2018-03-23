Police: Man shot in the chest in North St. Louis

An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the chest in the Greater Ville neighborhood.
The shooting happened before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Vandeventer Ave and St. Louis Ave Friday night.
The man was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.
No additional information was released.
The investigation is ongoing.
