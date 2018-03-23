Late child's lock of hair stolen from Missouri mother's car

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP/KMOV) - A Missouri woman feels like she's reliving her daughter's death after discovering a lock of hair she kept of the 3-year-old has been stolen from her car.

KMBC-TV reports that Jaime Hampel told Independence Police she found her car had been ransacked Tuesday night. Among the items stolen was a wallet containing a lock of hair that belonged to her 3-year-old daughter Ryan Hampel, who died in a September car crash.

"It instantly hit me that Ryan's hair was in there and it was gone." said Hampel.

Hampel told News 4's Claire Kellett that she was beyond devastated. It's Hampel's most tangible memento of her curly-haired daughter. It was given to her by nurses while waiting for Ryan's organs to be donated.

"They put the bow in it and they cut off a little lock for me, it was in just a tiny plastic bag," said Hampel. "A little blonde curl with the pink bow with white polka dots."

The mother noticed signs on her car that the door may have been jimmied open and is certain she left her car locked as usual.

She never thought her black wallet wouldn't be safe inside.

"So that's why it was even in there, I do take it with me every where I go," said Hampel.

The mother says the little bag with Ryan's hair is the only thing she really cares about, and hopes the alleged thief will hear her story and return it.

"I've lost her and you know now I've lost a piece of her and I would love to have it back," said Hampel.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press / KMOV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.