Rauner campaign tour hits Metro East

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner toured a medical equipment plant in the Metro East as part of his statewide post primary tour.

The governor spoke with workers and attacked his opponent at Mac Medical in Millstadt Friday morning.

"I'm proud to fight against the Chicago machine," Rauner said as he portrayed JB Pritzker as an upstate political insider.

Rauner also says he can reunite Republicans who narrowly gave him a primary win Tuesday.

Prtizker spent Friday in Chicago but still attacked Rauner in an email statement over what Pritzker calls Rauner's "ballooning deficit" in Illinois.

Since the Primary, both Rauner and Pritzker have released digital attack ads.

