'March for Our Lives' rally to be held in downtown St. Louis on Sat.

A crowd will be gathering in downtown St. Louis on Saturday for the local March for Our Lives protest.

Hundreds of marches are being held around the country to call for the toughening of gun laws.

Allie Liss, an intern at the Crime Victim Advocacy Center, says there is a renewed spirit for action, much of it feeding off the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“I think the fact is this movement is being led by high school students and students more broadly. This is the next generation of lawmakers, the next generation of young professionals and for these high school students, they’re up and coming. This is going to be them voting and them using their voices,” said Liss.

Haley Zink says she has grown up in a country where gun violence is normalized. She says the demonstrations are not just about school violence, but are more all-encompassing than that.

Some says there is a generation that is ready to flex its political muscle.

“The generation under me is the next big voting bloc. They’re bigger than the millenials and they’re really progressive and we have the ability to vote on legislation and change the things going on in our county right and going forward,” said Zink, who is a student at St. Charles Community College.

The march will being at Union Station at 10:00 a.m. and head east down Market Street.

