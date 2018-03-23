KMOV Selfie with Steve Sweepstakes Official Rules

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. YOU MUST HAVE ACCESS TO A SMARTPHONE OR TABLET WITH THE ABILITY TO DOWLOAD AND INSTALL THE KMOV WEATHER APP OR ACCESS TO A COMPUTER WITH AN INTERNET CONNECTION IN ORDER TO ENTER.

The Selfie with Steve Sweepstakes is a weekly sweepstakes that begins at 9:00 a.m. C.T. on Monday, March 26, 2018 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 27, 2018 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Entries must be received each Sunday during the Sweepstakes Period by 11:59 p.m. C.T. to be eligible for that week’s drawing. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. The time stamp for the server for the entry application will be the official timekeeper for this Sweepstakes.

NOTE: Entering the Selfie with Steve Sweepstakes will also enter you in the Selfie with Steve Photo Contest, a separately conducted contest with separate rules and prizing. Please see complete rules for the Selfie with Steve Photo Contest at ______________________[LR1][BS2]. Weekly and Grand Prize winners of the Selfie with Steve Sweepstakes remain eligible to win a prize in the Selfie with Steve Photo Contest, and vice versa.

SPONSOR(S): KMOV/Meredith Corporation, 1 Memorial Drive, St. Louis, MO 63102; Schnucks Markets, Inc., 11420 Lackland Rd, St. Louis, MO 63146

ENTRY: To enter, take a photo of yourself with the Steve Templeton stand-up display located in participating Schnucks stores within the KMOV viewing area (see list of counties below). If you do not already have the KMOV Weather App, download it on your smartphone or tablet by searching for “KMOV” in the Apple or Google Play store. Open the KMOV Weather App on your smartphone or tablet, select the “Selfie with Steve Sweepstakes” page, complete the entry form and upload your photo with the stand-up display to receive one (1) entry. Non-winning entries will be carried forward to subsequent weekly drawings.

Photo requirements:

Must be taken by you or at your direction (non-professional), unpublished and may not have won any prize or award

Must not contain material that violates or infringes the rights of another, including, but not limited to privacy, publicity, or intellectual property rights, or that constitutes copyright infringement

Must not contain brand names or trademarks (other than Schnucks/KMOV)

Entrant must be the legal guardian of any children shown in the photo

Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to reject, disqualify, modify, edit, and revise any photos that Sponsors deem obscene, defamatory, profane, offensive, lewd, pornographic, false misleading, deceptive, or otherwise inconsistent with their editorial standards, audience expectations, or reputational interests or that Sponsors believe may violate any applicable law or regulation or the rights of any third party. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to verify any element of any entry or related materials, request additional information and to disqualify any entrant whose participation may subject the Sweepstakes, Sponsors, or Sponsors’ advertisers, clients, or customers to controversy, negative publicity, scorn, or ridicule.

Alternate entry method: If you do not have the ability to enter via the KMOV Weather app, you can go to http://www.kmov.com/category/323106/the-selfie-with-steve-sweepstakes and complete the entry form to receive one (1) entry. Photo is not required for the alternate entry method. Non-winning entries will be carried forward to subsequent drawings. There is no cost to register or enter.

NOTICE TO ENTRANTS: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per day, regardless of entry method. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple or different email addresses, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsor, in its sole discretion.

Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void. Any entrant who attempts to enter multiple times per day or enter with multiple e-mail addresses or uses any device or artifice to enter multiple times per day will be disqualified and forfeits any and all prizes won, in Sponsor's sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit the participation of an individual if fraud or tampering is suspected or if the individual fails to comply with any requirement of participation as stated herein or with any provision in these Official Rules.

ELIGIBILITY: Open to legal residents of Missouri or Illinois in the KMOV viewing area residing in Pike, Lincoln, Warren, St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Louis – Ind Co., Jefferson, Franklin, Gasconade, Phelps, Crawford, Washington, Reynolds, Iron, St. Francois, and Ste. Genevieve counties in Missouri and Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery, Madison, Bond, Fayette, St. Clair, Clinton, Marion, Clay, Monroe, Washington and Randolph counties in Illinois, who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Employees of Schnucks Markets, Inc., Meredith Corporation, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members are not eligible to enter or win. “Immediate family member” shall mean parent, grandparent, child, sibling, spouse and “step” of each. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are also not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On or about each Monday beginning April 2, 2018 through Monday, May 28, 2018 at approximately 10:00 a.m. C.T., KMOV will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received via both entry methods to determine the weekly winner. One (1) winner each week (nine [9] winners total) will each receive one (1) $100 Schnucks gift card (valid at all Schnucks locations) (Approximate retail value $100.00). One prize per household.

Weekly winners will be notified via e-mail and/or phone at approximately 11:00 a.m. C.T. on the day of selection. Weekly winners will also be announced on News 4 on the day of selection. Weekly winners are responsible for picking up prize at KMOV's address (1 Memorial Drive, St. Louis, MO 63102) within three (3) business days of notification.

GRAND PRIZE: On or about Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at approximately 10:00 a.m. C.T., KMOV will conduct a final random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period for the Grand Prize, one (1) $500 Schnucks gift card (valid at all Schnucks locations) (approximate retail value $500.00). Grand Prize winner will be notified via e-mail and/or phone at approximately 11:00 a.m. C.T. on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 and will also be announced on News 4 on the day of selection. Grand Prize winner is responsible for picking up prize at KMOV’s address (above) within three (3) business days of notification.

All prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Gift Cards are subject to terms and conditions of the Gift Card issuer. Sponsor shall not be responsible for any issues arising out of or in connection with use of the Prize. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor's sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS: Odds of winning the weekly prize depend on the number of eligible entries received.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsor reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how Sponsors use the information you provide, see Sponsors’ privacy policies at http://www.kmov.com/story/30079230/this-web-sites-privacy-policy and https://www.schnucks.com/Privacy-Policy. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site and/or app or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding on-line entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner's entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner(s) will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within three (3) business days of notification, unless prohibited by law. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, is unable to travel on dates of prize or attend event on prize date or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, another winner may be selected from among the remaining eligible entries by random drawing. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, Missouri and Illinois state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. For the winner's list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Wednesday, June 20, 2018 to Winner's List/ Selfie with Steve Sweepstakes, KMOV 1 Memorial Drive, St. Louis Mo 63102.

The Sponsors’ websites Terms of Service applies to all entries:

You may submit any text, images, data, or other materials (“Content”) to the Web site and/or App. In so doing, you acknowledge and agree that you grant to Sponsor a royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, worldwide right and license to:

Link to, use, reproduce, transmit, modify, adapt, publish, display, perform, distribute, and translate such Content without notice, attribution or payment to you. Sublicense such Content (in whole or in part) and/or to incorporate it in other works in any form, media or technology now known or hereafter developed for the full term of any copyright that may exist in such material without notice, attribution or payment to you. Further, by submitting Content to the Web site and/or App, you acknowledge that you have the authority to grant such rights to Sponsor and use of the Content by the Sponsor will not violate the rights of any third party. You further acknowledge that the burden of determining whether any Content posted or transmitted to the Web site and/or App by you is protected by copyright or will otherwise violate the rights of any third party rests solely with you. Sponsor and its subsidiaries, licensees and third party content providers and licensors have the right to assert and enforce these provisions relating to the submission of Content directly or on its own behalf.