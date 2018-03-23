Workers, diners worried a day after anonymous threat closes St. Louis County restaurant

"Now, everyone's going to be on high alert," said an Olive Garden employee.

An anonymous call came into the Olive Garden near St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton Thursday afternoon.

"When they tell you that they're going to shoot the place up and everyone in it, you don't even want to be there!" said an Olive Garden employee.

News 4 talked to employees still too nervous to show have their identities on record as officers search for the anonymous caller.

"I would really love to be able to go into work with peace of mind knowing they're behind bars and not going to do anything." said an Olive Garden employee.

Bridgeton Police told News 4 the threat came after a mid-day disturbance at the Italian restaurant.

A heated exchange happened when an employee was accused of stealing a customer's cell phone at about 2:30 pm Thursday.

"We're just glad that we weren't actually inside when it was happening," said Joanne Hermann

Joanne Hermann was pulling into the restaurant's parking lot with friends when they saw police investigating.

"You have to take everything seriously because you just never know," said Hermann. "You never know, and you don't want to not take it seriously and then something really does happen and you could've prevented it."

An Olive Garden corporate representative told News 4 the restaurant is adding more security, including regular police rounds.

Still, employees are uneasy about returning to work with the anonymous caller still out there.

"You're going to be going back in tomorrow," said News 4's Eric Cox. "Are you prepared for your next shift?"

"Not yet, I have 24 hours to prepare myself, but not yet," said an Olive Garden employee.

Olive Garden reopened its doors at 11 am Friday.

Anyone with information on who might have made the anonymous threat is asked to call Bridgeton Police at 314-739-7557.

