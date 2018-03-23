For first time, prosecution ties Confide app to Greitens Invasion of Privacy case

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Following a weeks-worth of motions filed by Governor Eric Greitens' defense team, the prosecution has filed a motion of their own, arguing two of the governor's attorneys must be thrown off the case.

Kim Gardner's team on Friday filed a Motion to Disqualify James Bennett and Dowd and Bennett, claiming they have a conflict of interest due to their representation of the governor in the recent Confide lawsuit. Early this month, Dowd and Bennett stepped away from the representing the Governor in a separate civil lawsuit regarding the Governor's use of the phone app Confide.

For the first time, the prosecution alleged Greitens use of Confide is connected to the Invasion of Privacy case.

Writing "On information and belief, Confide is one of the applications that [the] Defendant used to violate Missouri's Invasion of Privacy law."

The motion was penned by Ronald Sullivan Jr., the Harvard Law professor working on the Greitens case. News 4 reported earlier in the week that the Governor’s defense team alleges Sullivan's hiring was improper. Their motion argues that the Circuit Attorney’s Office may have committed a misdemeanor by doing so. The motion says that Sullivan also defends criminal cases in other parts of the country. It alleges that's not allowed under Missouri law.

