Officer kicks off run across Missouri to honor fallen first responders

A Missouri police officer kicked off a run across the state Friday afternoon to honor fellow first responders.

Officer Keegan Hughes of the Blue Springs, Mo. Police Department will run from St. Charles to Kansas City in only 9 days. More than 260 miles, which comes out to about 30 miles per day.

“I’ll be in my police uniform,” said Officer Hughes. “Only difference is I’ll wear running shoes.”

Officer Hughes started planning the run five months ago. He’s not sure what he’ll face on his run but he knows the families of fallen officers appreciate the support.

He is expected to finish his run next Saturday, March 31, in Kansas City.

