Car crashes into urgent care facility in Bridgeton - KMOV.com

Car crashes into urgent care facility in Bridgeton

Posted: Updated:
(Credit: KMOV) (Credit: KMOV)
BRIDGETON (KMOV.com) -

A car careened into an urgent care facility in Bridgeton as a result of a three-car accident that happened Friday afternoon.

Police said the accident happened in the 12400 block of St. Charles Rock Road. Three cars were involved in the accident, and as a result of the collision, one of the vehicles slammed into Total Access Urgent Care.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly