Car crashes into urgent care facility in Bridgeton

A car careened into an urgent care facility in Bridgeton as a result of a three-car accident that happened Friday afternoon.

Police said the accident happened in the 12400 block of St. Charles Rock Road. Three cars were involved in the accident, and as a result of the collision, one of the vehicles slammed into Total Access Urgent Care.

There are no reports of any injuries.

