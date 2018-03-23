St. Clair County inmate dies after being found hanging in cell

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A St. Clair County inmate died after being found hanging in a cell Thursday afternoon.

The 36-year-old inmate, who has not been identified, was found hanging in his cell around 4 p.m. St. Clair County Sheriff’s officials said lifesaving efforts were done and the inmate was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he died early Friday morning.

The inmate was in the custody of the Sheriff’s Department since November 2017 on felony fleeing and eluding charges.

The inmate was in a single cell and had been checked as required, officials said. There were no reported prior suicide attempts or watches for him.

This is the first in-custody death at the jail since 2015. The sheriff’s department said they will conduct an investigation as required by the Illinois Department of Corrections guidelines.

