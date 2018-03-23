Police searching for Lincoln County sex offender

Police are searching for 29-year-old sex offender Josh Glover after he failed to report he had moved residence. (Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff)

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for sex offender Joshua Glover and is asking for the public’s help.

Glover, 29, is being investigated after he failed to update his 90-day registration as a Sex Offender on March 19, 2018.

Glover had registered an address in the 200 block of Old Auburn Road in Lincoln County. During the investigation, detectives learned Glover left that home and failed to update his new residential status with law enforcement.

Police say Glover was found guilty of Sexual Assault on August 12, 2009, in Lincoln County.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Glover is encouraged to call Detective Flynn at 636-528-8546.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.