Missouri attorney general subpoenas Greitens charity

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri attorney general's office has issued 15 subpoenas in an investigation of a veterans charity founded by Gov. Eric Greitens.

Attorney General Josh Hawley told reporters Friday that the office subpoenaed The Mission Continues charity, Greitens' gubernatorial campaign and the Greitens Group.

Hawley says the office also subpoenaed staffers or former staffers at the entities. He wouldn't say specifically who.

Hawley announced the inquiry into the charitable activities of The Mission Continues earlier this month after The Associated Press reported that Greitens used a Mission Continues email to send meeting invitations to political consultants as he was preparing to run for office in 2015.

Federal tax law prohibits 501(c)(3) charities such as The Mission Continues from participating in any political campaign on behalf of a candidate for public office.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.