Police: Video game console sale lead to ambush, shots fired

St. Louis police are investigating a video game console sale ambush that happened Thursday night in the 1100 block of South 9th Street.

Police say two victims, a 24-year-old male and 20-year-old male, arrived at the 9th street location to meet a seller of a video game console that was arranged on a social media platform.

That’s when police say three suspects surrounded the victims. The victims attempted to flee and that’s when shots were fired at them, according to police.

Police say neither victim was struck by gunfire but one victim sustained some cuts to his face and shoulder due to some broken glass. EMS crews responded but both victims refused medical treatment.

According to police, the victims fled the scene on foot and the only detail the victims could provide was one of the suspects was wearing a red shirt with dark grey pants.

The investigation is ongoing.

