St. Louis has the Best Beer Scene in the country

St. Louis has the Best Beer Scene! (Credit: St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis has the Best Beer Scene!

USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Poll ranked the home of Anheuser-Busch, 4 Hands, Schlafly, Urban Chestnut and more as the top place in the country as far as beer scenes go.

In addition to our amazing breweries, the ranking cited the area’s large German and Irish populations as well as all the amazing local tap houses.

Grand Rapids, Michigan, last year’s Best Beer Scene, came in second with Richmond, Virginia, Cleveland, Ohio and Fort Collins, Colorado rounding out the top five.

Click here to view the complete list.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.