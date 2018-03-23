Woman comes to deputy's aide as suspect tries to shoot him

TRUESDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman is being commended by the Warren County Sheriff’s Department after helping a deputy who was assaulted as a suspect attempted to shoot him during the early morning hours Thursday.

The department said one of their deputies was dispatched to an apartment in the 700 block of Smith Street in Truesdale around 1:10 a.m. for a noise complaint. When he arrived, he made contact with a woman and three men, whom the deputy reported appeared to be intoxicated, at the apartment. The suspect, Jason Green, then came out and spoke to the deputy while the other four people went into a back bedroom at the apartment.

According to the sheriff’s department, the 37-year-old became agitated while talking to the deputy. He reportedly refused to name the other people in the apartment and yelled profanities and racial slurs at the deputy. The suspect then allegedly attacked the deputy and said he was going to shoot him.

Green then grabbed the deputy’s gun and attempted to shoot him in the head but the deputy held the gun’s barrel and tried to keep the muzzle pointed away from him, sheriff’s officials said. Green then fired the gun and the bullet went through a nearby apartment door and into the wall. Officials said the deputy’s grip on the barrel and slide caused the gun to jam and made it “inoperable without first performing an immediate action drill.”

About five minutes after the deputy arrived at the apartment, the original caller notified 911 that a shot was fired and the bullet came through her door. At that time, dispatchers sent units from Warrenton, Wright City and the Missouri State Highway Patrol for backup.

The deputy was able to knock the gun from the suspect’s hands.

While the suspect and deputy were wrestling on the ground, the woman came out of the apartment and offered to help the deputy, who asked her to move the weapon out of the suspect’s reach.

The deputy attempted to get Green’s hands so it would minimize the assault and stop him from getting the gun. The deputy then asked the woman to get his Taser from his belt and tase the suspect. When this failed, the deputy held Green until backup arrived.

About 10 minutes after the incident began, a Warrenton patrolman arrived and assisted in taking Green into custody. Green was charged with first-degree assault against law enforcement, disarming a police officer and resisting arrest. He is currently being held at the Warren County Jail without bond.

It was later discovered that Green has a lengthy criminal history and is a convicted felon.

The Warren County Sheriff commended the woman’s assistance during the assault.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.