Jack 'The Ripper' Clark files for bankruptcy a second time

In this May 22, 2010, file photo, former St. Louis Cardinals baseball player Jack Clark smiles during a softball game against former Kansas City Royals players in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Former Cardinals All-Star first baseman Jack Clark has filed for bankruptcy, according to his attorney.

The 62-year-old Clark previously filed for bankruptcy in 1992, citing outstanding debt on luxury vehicles and his drag-racing enterprise as the cause.

In this filing, Clark and his wife Angela list debts totaling more than $550,000 and a combined annual income of $120,000.

Clark played 17 seasons in the majors, three of which were in St. Louis. According to Baseball Reference, his career earnings were slightly more than $15.7 million over that time.

Known as “Jack the Ripper,” Clark made two All-Star games for the Cardinals and finished third in MVP voting during the 1987 season, one that saw the Redbirds win the NL pennant before losing the World Series to the Minnesota Twins.

He is perhaps most famous in St. Louis for his Game 6 homer against the Dodgers in the 1985 NLCS.

Clark’s attorney, Albert Watkins, released a statement from the couple, saying, “Jack and Angie Clark are relieved and happy to have overcome their respective health issues and, like many who have been compelled to seek protection under the Bankruptcy Code, regret the cost of same outstripped their financial resources during a challenging time. The Clarks are very grateful for the support they have received from friends and strangers alike.”