Ameren donates $1 million to Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis honoring 100th anniversary

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Ameren Corporation is donating $1 million to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to support its work to strengthen communities and the region.

The gift will formally be announced by Ameren Illinois Chairman and President Richard Mark during the Urban League’s Centennial Gala and Dinner on Saturday, March 24.

“Ameren’s continued support and generous donation will assist the Urban League in being a catalyst for social change through advocacy, coalition building, and program services throughout the bi-state region,” said Michael McMillan, president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

The donation will be applied over a five-year period to fund specific regional programs and initiatives that help to empower the community and positively change lives.

Funds will also support the Urban League’s Community Outreach centers throughout the St. Louis area that provide food, clothing, and basic necessities for the 100,000 residents the agency serves each year.

Ameren has also supported the Urban League including the Dollar More energy bill assistance program, window air conditioner giveaways and home weatherization workshops.

