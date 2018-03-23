UMSL student punched over campus parking space

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A student at the University of Missouri – St. Louis was punched in the face during a fight over a parking space on campus Tuesday.

According to the UMSL police, the incident happened on Lot E just before noon when the student and unknown person began arguing over the space. During the argument, the student pushed the person, who then punched him in the face.

After punching the student, the person ran from the area before police arrived at the scene.

The student was not seriously injured.

No other details have been released.

