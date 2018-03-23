MIAMI - DECEMBER 30: H. Wayne Huizenga owner of the Miami Dolphins walks the sidelines against the Cincinnati Bengals at Dolphin Stadium December 30, 2007 in Miami, Florida. The Bengals defeated the Dolphins 38-2(Credit: Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)

By Chris Isidore

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- Blockbuster founder Wayne Huizenga has died. He was the only entrepreneur to build three different Fortune 500 companies during his career -- Blockbuster video, Waste Management and AutoNation.

At one time, Huizenga had owned three sports teams where he lived in South Florida -- the Florida Marlins, the Florida Panthers and the Miami Dolphins. He was worth $2.8 billion, according to Forbes.

