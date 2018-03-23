Police: Pawn shop worker fatally shot suspected robber

Arnold Police is investigating after a pawn shop employee fatally shot a man suspected of trying to rob his store. (Credit: KMOV)

ARNOLD, Mo. (AP/KMOV) - Police in the suburban St. Louis town of Arnold are investigating after a pawn shop employee fatally shot a man suspected of trying to rob his store.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon at Pawn King. Names of the store employee and the man who was shot have not been released.

Police Chief Robert Shockey says an armed suspect came into the shop and was killed while inside the building. No other details have been released.

Arnold, with a population of about 21,000, is 20 miles south of St. Louis.

