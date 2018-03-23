Driver crashes through guard rail on Gravois, plunges onto Interstate 55 below

Multiple ambulances are on the scene of an accident near Soulard after a driver crashed onto Interstate 55. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Multiple ambulances are on the scene of an accident near Soulard after a driver crashed onto Interstate 55.

The car was traveling on Gravois Avenue above the interstate when the driver crashed through the guard rail and onto the roadway below. Only one vehicle was involved, and the driver's injuries are reportedly not life threatening.

Authorities closed one lane, and MoDOT estimates the area will be clear by 8 a.m.