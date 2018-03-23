Crash closes all but 1 lane of NB 270

An accident on Interstate 270 at Page Avenue has caused extensive delays for morning rush hour. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An accident on Interstate 270 at Page Avenue has caused extensive delays for morning rush hour.

The crash, which happened just before 7 a.m., has closed all but one lane of northbound 270 as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

There are two fire engines and at least two ambulances responding, though it is unclear how many victims are involved or what their condition is.

This story is still developing and we will bring you updates as information becomes available.