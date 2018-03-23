Highway bridge to Arch set to open

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Arch grounds renovations are approaching a major milestone.

Starting Monday afternoon, visitors will be able to enter the national park by crossing over the new highway bridge for the first time.

The highway bridge is one of the biggest changes to the park itself, along with the new front entrance to the Arch and the museum.

Visitors will still have to enter the Arch itself under the south leg.

The grand opening for the new museum is July 3rd, just in time for Fair St. Louis.