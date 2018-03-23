Groundbreaking on new home for local vet held in Wildwood

A local veteran and his family will soon have a brand new home of their own to call their own.

Thursday, officials broke ground on a custom home for U.S. Army Specialist Heath Howes.

The home will be built in Wildwood. Howes’ wife and their two boys are grateful for the help.

"To have that burden of having a home that's ours, nobody can take it away from us...it's a huge weight off of our shoulders," said Howes’ wife Savannah Howes.

The Howes family found out they were getting a home during a surprise announcement at a Cardinals’ game in 2016.

