Residents facing rodent problem in housing complex demand change

A group of residents living in a St. Louis housing complex is fed up with their living conditions.

People living in the Clinton-Peabody Housing Complex near downtown St. Louis and their supporters marched to the St. Louis Housing Authority on Thursday demanding action after residents said they’ve dealt with mice in their apartments for more than a year.

Residents spoke to housing board members asking for something to be done. A few state lawmakers, such as State Rep. Bruce Franks, were there to help make sure their voices were heard.

The St. Louis Housing Authority announced it has chosen a consulting group to conduct a study at Clinton-Peabody.

Board members say they plan to increase fumigation around the complex to help with the mice problem.

