St. Louis students head to Washington D.C. for the March for Our Lives rally

(KMOV.com) - A group of St. Louis students headed to Washington, D.C. Thursday night to join the hundreds of thousands of others expected at the March for Our Lives rally this weekend.

Lauren Bayne is one of nine from the Congregations Shaare Emeth traveling to the nation’s capital.

“We will speak out,” she said. “We’ve been taught since we were little to speak our minds and stand up for what we believe in and now we’re actually taking that for a real issue that affects us all tremendously.”

Bayne says she was moved to see students from Stoneman Douglas High School demanding change after a student shot and killed 17 people and injured 17 others earlier this year.

A group of student survivors are leading the anti-gun violence demonstration this Saturday and encouraging people around the nation to join in.

“I hope for more common sense national gun laws,” said Bayne.

Bayne and the rest of her group will meet with members of other congregations from around the nation during their trip in D.C., including a group of students from Stoneman Douglas High School.

The trip inspired Bayne's parents to march in St. Louis on Saturday.

“We get to vote and she’s got one more year left,” said Suzanne Bayne, Lauren’s mom. “So we want to do what’s right and what we believe in and she’s encouraging us to get up and do things ourselves.”

The St. Louis March for Our Lives rally begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Marchers will meet at Union Station and head toward the Arch.

