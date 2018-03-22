Man wounded in St. Charles shooting, firefighters say - KMOV.com

Man wounded in St. Charles shooting, firefighters say

A 41-year-old man was shot in St. Charles on Thursday night, firefighters said.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Water Street and Benton Avenue. Authorities said they are questioning a 25-year-old who is believed to be the shooter.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition, firefighters said.

