Grandmother says 3-year-old was left alone on school steps

A 3-year-old boy was left all alone on the steps of Jefferson Elementary School in north St. Louis, his grandmother said.

News 4 spoke with the toddler's grandmother who is demanding school leaders figure out how it happened and make sure it never happens again.

"That was scary for my son to pull up and see him sitting there, literally, by himself," said Angela Fields, the boy's grandmother.

How did pre-schooler KJ get left on the steps of Jefferson Elementary School?

"My teacher," said KJ.

Fields asked, "Huh? Your teacher let you out?

KJ nods his head and Fields replied, "We just thank God nothing happened to him."

Wednesday's worry for the 3-year-old's grandmother stretched into Thursday.

"We don't know exactly how long he was out there, but, think about it. It takes one second for anything to happen," added Fields.

She's never worked in a school but has worked in a daycare.

"We had to keep a count on all heads on the children at all times. This little guy. How's he going to be able to get out of the door? What if he would have wandered off or anything?" added Fields.

She called News 4 to get answers.

"I'm not trying to get anyone in trouble. But, maybe it will make everybody pay more attention to what's going on," added Fields.

A spokeswoman for the school district emailed News 4:

The Saint Louis Public School District is aware of an incident that occurred yesterday involving the supervision of a student at Jefferson Elementary. We are investigating as part of ongoing efforts to ensure student safety and will address this matter in accordance with our policies.

Fields responded, "I just want to see what they are going to do. Do you think this just happened?"