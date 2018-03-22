Union man lured into stolen credit card scheme by online girlfriend in Africa

Police say many of the items purchased with a stolen credit card were shipped in and out of the US.

Police in Union, Mo. reported that they discovered a resident who was unwittingly helping a criminal operation where stolen credit cards were used to purchase tens of thousands of dollars in items and then shipped to the man's home.

Chief Norman Brune told News 4, "He just believes it's a business where someone is purchasing items really cheap and do not have the room to store them. So they're sending them to that location and then they're forwarded throughout the United States and the world really."

Brune said the man had been helping in this capacity for two years and had been asked to allow items to be shipped to his home by a woman he met online who claimed her name was "Jonita" who said she lived in Africa.

"What these con artists play on are the emotions of people. They lure them in, they work toward that relationship that is looming out there for them," said Brune.

According to police, the scheme was discovered Tuesday evening after the criminals ordered $147.63 worth of Domino's pizza to be delivered the man's Union home, using a stolen credit card. Apparently, the man was paid for his assistance with large orders of pizza.

Brune said the credit card belonged to a man in Chicago who received notification about the order on his Domino's app. So the man called his credit card company and learned the fraudulent online purchase was for the Domino's Pizza location in Union.

"So he called Domino's right away and they called us and we said make the delivery, we're going to find out what's going on here," said Brune.

Police said they don't believe the man knew he was aiding a criminal operation and that he'd sent the woman, who said her name was Jonita, nearly $14,000 over the last two years. Brune said those behind the scheme are probably located outside of the country.

Brune warned that you never really know who you're talking with online and that no legitimate business would send you items just to have you forward them to another address.

