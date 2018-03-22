Downtown construction awaits Cards' fans heading to Busch Stadium this year

Fans attending Cardinals' games in 2018 can expect to encounter construction near the ballpark. Credit: KMOV

Cardinals fans will be facing some obstacles when their favorite team returns for the home opener on April 5.

Construction all around Ballpark Village has closed some lanes on downtown streets and sidewalks.

"Crossing the street around here is pretty dangerous because you can no longer see traffic coming," says Nicholas Apelquist who works downtown.

St. Louis Traffic Commissioner Deanna Venker says pedestrians need to be aware of the closures and follow the signs.

"This is going to be this way for the next year and a half," Venker says.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.